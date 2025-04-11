Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 7: Desperation…

As we look towards Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 7, it certainly feels like almost everything can change.

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and note that there are so many things that need to be resolved. There are still a lot of questions about Famous’ death, just as there are about Breeze and/or whatever path Kanan takes to being where he is in the present. It does feel like the show is well on the road there, and Unique is about to be in more of a power position than we’ve seen in some time. At the end of the day, you just have to be ready for whatever is to come…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 7 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

Unique and his soldiers assume control of the corners in Queens, leaving Raq and Marvin in desperate need of more answers and more product; Kanan searches for a missing O-Cee.

Of course, Raq and Marvin being so desperate is great for us; yet, at the same time you can argue that it is putting one of them in a position where they could be killed off. At this point, you really just have to go ahead and be prepared for that. We do tend to think that one or two major characters are still going to be killed this season … but when? Where? So many questions, and so little time. (Yes, we are well-aware of the fact that there is a season 5 still coming for the series but at the same time, you do not want to save every single thing until the last second. There is some more risk that comes along with that.)

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







