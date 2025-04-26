Wednesday season 2: Star on further Addams Family presence

If you were hoping that Wednesday season 2 is going to feature more of the Addams Family than ever before, let’s just say this: You should be satisfied here with the end result!

Through much of season 1, we of course did see Morticia, Gomez, and a number of other familiar characters; yet, the Netflix series was more of the story of Jenna Ortega’s character and on some level, that may still be the case. Nonetheless, there is still a lot to celebrate coming up, as the actor behind Gomez himself indicates that the family will have a larger presence coming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more WEDNESDAY reviews!

Speaking to Screen Rant on this particular subject, here is some of what Luis Guzmán had to say on what lies ahead:

…I thought the first season was amazing, and I’m telling these guys, “How are you going to top this?” They went not into a different orbit or universe–they went into a different galaxy. You know what I’m saying? I tipped my hat to these guys, man, because they create a vision, and [there’s] Tim Burton, and, wow, man. It’s all about the writing, and you have the most incredible, talented, gifted group of actors, and it just all works. That’s all I’m going to say.

Ultimately, we really hope that there are some chances coming up to see other members of the family beyond who has been on-screen so far. We have heard Ortega herself say that the plan is to make the story a little bit darker and in the end, we hope that this is the case. We don’t need this show to be about love triangles; instead, we are hoping that things are going to be messy, dramatic, and a whole lot more. We honestly just can’t wait to find out more concerning the story…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Wednesday season 2, including our take on the recent teaser

What are you most excited to see on Wednesday season 2 when it comes to the Addams Family?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







