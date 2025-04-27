Survivor 48 episode 10: Time for Star’s big move?

As we do our best to prepare for Survivor 48 episode 10 on CBS this Wednesday, is there a chance to had a real conversation about Star?

After all, there is a lot to be excited about her when it comes to a source of entertainment; with that being said, is she actually going to make it too much further in the game? We do recognize that if there is a criticism to be had at this point, it is tied very much to being perhaps too passive. She was also on the outside of the David vote, meaning that she does not fully know what is going on.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just do our best to set the stage a little bit further for what is coming. If you head over here, you can see what is actually a deleted scene from episode 9 showing Star begin to recognize that she is not in the endgame plans for either Joe or Shuahin. This explains further why she was not clued in on what actually transpired with the David vote.

With all of this in mind, we do think that we are set up perfectly now for Star to be in prime position to try to make something happen moving into episode 10. As for how she does that, though, this is where the main mystery now lies. She will likely look towards Mary, who was also on the outside of the vote, but then also someone in Mitch who has to know that he is generally on the bottom. The issue here is finding someone else, whether it be Kamilla, Kyle, or Shauhin, who you can also get on board. Joe and Eva are the biggest threats but if you are Star, does it really matter who you get out, so long as it is not you?

