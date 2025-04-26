Survivor 48 episode 10: Is Eva the clear winner favorite?

Given where we are right now in Survivor 48 episode 10, doesn’t this feel like the perfect time to talk about winners? This is a time where the top contenders rise to the forefront and really, there are a select group who are in that place.

So is Eva at the top of the metaphorical pyramid at this point? At the very least, we do tend to think that this is a worthy subject of debate.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Let’s just start here by noting that Eva has more tools at her disposal than anyone. Not only does she have an idol, but she also got the Safety Without Power advantage. Meanwhile, she’s got an incredibly story that will garner her a ton of votes if she makes it to the Final Tribal Council. It also helps that her #1 ally in Joe is just as big a target as her, and that may give her a potential shield. If he is the target over her at the next Tribal and there is no vote split, she can keep her advantages … unless she wants to also keep him.

So what are some of the issues that she faces at this point? Let’s just say that it is complicated, with the first problem here being the simple fact that she is an obvious target and beyond Joe, who else would fight to keep her? If she does not see a blindside coming at the next Tribal, she could leave with everything still in her pocket.

Other contenders

As of right now, we do honestly think that Kamilla has played the strongest strategic game; yet, Kyle may be better positioned because of the strong alliance that is around him. These two plus Eva / Joe have to be considered to be in the best spot. From there, Shauhin is probably the darkhorse because we have seen himself to be such a good strategic player.

Related – Get a few more details on Survivor 48, including what else is going to be coming

Do you think that Eva is the clear favorite at this point on Survivor 48?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







