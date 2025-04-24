Survivor 48 episode 10 spoilers: Desperate times, desperate plays

Next week you are going to see Survivor 48 episode 10 on CBS and within that, just how insane are things going to be? In a word, very.

After all, let’s just start things off here by noting that following David’s ouster from the game, you can argue that the entire makeup of the tribe is going to be fundamentally different. Why wouldn’t it, all things considered? Mary has no reason to stay with Joe, Eva, Kyle, and Shauhin. Meanwhile, Kyle is technically closer to Kamilla than anyone else in the game. This means that we don’t really have a clear majority here and rather, it is a number of smaller groups.

Now that we’ve set the stage further here for what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full Survivor 48 episode 10 synopsis below:

“My Enemies Are Plottin’” – The reward challenge is good enough to sing for when Jeff announces what is on the line for the winners. A rice negotiation with Jeff is completed in almost record time. Then, at tribal it’s a toss-up when two players on the bottom begin to target each other, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 30 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

By the end of the episode, it is our general feeling that the two people “on the bottom” could be almost anyone by the end. You could argue that it is Mary and/or Mitch, but Star was on the outside of this past vote. Meanwhile, Eva and Joe are huge threats who could beat almost anyone at the end of the game! There are so many different things that are worth thinking about…

