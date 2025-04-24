Survivor 48 episode 10 preview: Four against four?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Survivor 48 episode 10 and by virtue of that, the all-important finale. Are you ready for what is to come here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just take a look at the numbers, shall we? David was just blindsided and given that Mary was left out of that vote, she will probably slide outside of the core group. Joe and Eva are still ostensibly running the show, and they’ve also been close with Kyle and then Shauhin. On paper, it will be easy to say that these four are in pole position to try and dominate the rest of the season.

Now that we’ve said all of that, here is your ever-clear reminder that in the world of this particular series, nothing is ever quite that simple. Because Kyle’s true #1 is Kamilla, we do not see this as a clear battle of one group of four versus the other. At this point, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if Kyle flips and joins Kamilla, Mary, Mitch, and Star and that group suddenly becomes the majority. The preview suggests that Joe could be the target at the next vote and as much as we like him, doesn’t that make the most sense? Not only is he one of the best challenge players this season, he’s also got an incredible social game. People want to confide in him, whether it be a Kyle or an Eva. He is someone who could beat almost anyone at the final three.

If there is a big blindside ahead, though, everyone has to remember that Eva effectively has some tools she could use to help her #1 ally. For starters, she could give him an idol! Or, she could use her Safety Without Power and have Joe use her idol and both of them could be safe! That’s without even mentioning immunity, so the rest of the game may prove to be pretty darn fascinating from here on out.

What do you think is going to happen entering Survivor 48 episode 10?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to score some other updates.

