Survivor 48 episode 9: A big post-merge blindside!

We have been waiting for weeks to see some sort of huge blindside on Survivor 48 after the merge; luckily, tonight brought it!

Of course, it is one that we as viewers could have telegraphed, and for a number of different reasons. David has been rubbing the other players the wrong way for a little while now. He actually was correct to realize how dangerous a player Kamilla was, and to also distrust the relationship that Kyle had with her. His real problem was having almost zero social equity with anyone else in the game. He did not listen well to his fellow players and beyond just that, was a huge physical threat. Nobody likes to be micromanaged and even though the name Boston Rob was conjured up during the episode in regarding his style of play, David is not Boston Rob. He was not charismatic enough to make his allies feel comfortable.

Because of all of this, David was legitimately shocked to see members of his own “integrity alliance” vote him out — the only people still on his side were Mary and surprisingly Star, who was left out of the vote. We do think that his attitude towards Kyle was one of the nails in his coffin; however, the other was him accusing Joe of not keeping to his word. If you know Joe, then you are aware that this is someone who values his integrity perhaps more than anything. That turned him off greatly.

The irony in saying that Joe was a big part of David’s demise is rather simple: The two actually seemed to be out to prove the same thing when it comes to honor and integrity. The big difference is that Joe was far less boastful about it, and we saw him doing everything he could to make others comfortable in this episode. Meanwhile, David has traded in discomfort for a while. He’s gone now and because of that incredible Tribal Council, the whole game opens up!

After this fantastic episode, here’s to hoping everything is unpredictable moving forward.

What did you think about the blindside of David on Survivor 48 episode 9?

