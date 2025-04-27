Watson season 1 episode 12 spoilers: Finale event begins

As so many of you may know at this point Watson season 1 episode 12 is coming to CBS next week and without question, it’s going to be big.

How much so? Well, let’s just frame it in the following way: This is a story that is going to carry over into two episodes, including the May 11 finale. It is also going to bring the Moriarty story into focus, which is even more exciting when you consider Randall Park’s unique take on him. We tend to think the producers are going to throw a lot of stuff at the title character here, and you really just have to hope he is prepared.

Want to know more about what lies ahead here? Then be sure to check out the Watson season 1 episode 12 synopsis below in full:

“Your Life’s Work, Part 1” – When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Watson announces an ambitious new project that he has been working on, on part one of the two-part season finale of the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, May 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, there is still going to be a medical angle to all of this just based on the sort of show we are getting, but we can’t just sit here and say that because of this, every single part of the story will be through that lens. Perhaps more than ever, the producers will need to combine Sherlock lore with modern-day medicine; let’s just hope that it both makes sense and is very much worthy of the wait.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 1 episode 12 when it arrives?

How do you think it is then going to lead into the finale? Be sure to share below! After that, remember to come back for more updates.

