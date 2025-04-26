Chicago PD season 13: Where is the renewal? Current odds

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Chicago PD season 13 over the course of the next several days?

Well, the first thing that we do have to note here is that the NBC drama feels on paper like a sure thing so when you think about it seriously, we would argue that there could be an official renewal unveiled here at almost any moment. We are moving forward very much with this line of thinking in mind.

Now that we’ve settled that, why have we not heard about an official Chicago PD renewal before now? Well if there is a singular reason for it, we tend to think that it is tied in part to behind-the-scenes negotiations and making sure all of the budgets are properly set. It is also to worth noting that this show is probably being negotiated at the same time as the other two. Why would the entire franchise not come back?

As great as it would be for us to note that there is a specific time that a renewal will be announced, the most general thing we can say is that at some point before we get to the finale. We don’t think that anyone at NBC, let alone the production staff for this show, want you to dive into that episode confused at all about what is going to happen. It just makes more sense for you to just sit back and worry instead about what happens in the story itself. Sure, it may be true that the Ruzek – Burgess wedding is likely going to happen within the finale; at the same time, there may still be drama elsewhere alongside a particularly huge cliffhanger. With this show, don’t you have to be prepared for anything?

Do you think we are going to learn more about a Chicago PD season 13 renewal in the near future?

