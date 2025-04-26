The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 8: Teenjsus musical?

We do not think that there is much we need to say to get you excited for The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 8. How can you not be at this point? There are only two installments still to come and both of them are sure to have some great stuff from start to finish.

For the sake of this weekend, though, it only feels right to dive more into one of our favorites here in Baby Billy Freeman. After all, Walton Goggins plays the part brilliantly — and is he about to also give us a great musical number? It does feel like that may very well be the case!

In a new post on Instagram, Goggins himself alludes to a Baby Billy – Teenjus performance while also hyping up a billboard that recently surfaced on the West Coast:

My first Billboard has gone up in Santa Monica, California. Next will probably be in Hollywood, then Santa Clarita. I imagine from there you will see it in Flagstaff, and Albuquerque, and Tulsa… def Tulsa… then Amarillo. Maybe Nashville, Atlanta for sure… Raleigh NC and Charleston… and also Brooklyn NY, and Erie PA. All the billboards. Please join us This Sunday night, to hear my Teenage Jesus sing his latest new song to dance too, or you can eat nice food while having it on in the background. Baby B (A Baby Billy Freeman Production)

Because of how iconic Baby Billy is as a character, we recognize fully that expectations are going to be through the roof for whatever he brings to the table. At this point, the only thing we are really hoping for is just that we have a great time watching it.

