Night Court season 3 finale spoilers: See all sorts of details!

For those who have not heard as of right now, the Night Court season 3 finale is poised to come your way on Tuesday, May 6. Not only that, but it is going to be an epic one-hour event! Both of the remaining episodes could be really fun, especially when it comes to great guest stars that could be packed both inside the courthouse and out.

If you have not heard for whatever reason, the finale in particular is going to be great for the extended The Big Bang Theory – Young Sheldon universe, as there are actors from both of those shows who will be joining Melissa Rauch and the rest of the NBC show’s cast.

Want to learn more now? Then check out two synopses for the final Night Court episodes below:

Season 3 episode 17, “Funniest Judge in the City” – 05/06/2025 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Abby suspects the courthouse’s new “fun judge” (guest star Michael Urie) may not be as fun as he seems. Gurgs must regain control when her new courthouse welcome video, starring Roz (guest star Marsha Warfield), takes on a life of its own. TV-PG

Season 3 episode 18, “A Decent Proposal” – 05/06/2025 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Abby finds herself in charge of two runaway teens (guest star Raegan Revord). Dan and Julianne balk at the idea that they’ve become friends. A surprise appearance by a mysterious stranger (guest star Simon Helberg) turns Abby’s world upside down. TV-PG

The latter episode feels like it could, at least on paper, deliver some sort of huge cliffhanger. The tricky thing there is that the revival has yet to be renewed for a fourth season. While we would love to see that happen, there are a lot of question marks. NBC has to figure out how many comedies they want to bring back for another season; St. Denis Medical is for sure coming back, so there is at least a chance to pair these series up moving forward.

What do you think we are going to see across the two-episode Night Court season 3 finale?

