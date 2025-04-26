The Irrational season 3 renewal: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are really going to learn about The Irrational season 3 between now and the end of April?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and say the following here for a moment: We want to be hopeful that the series starring Jesse L. Martin is going to be back for more. However, at the same time we are not so naive to sit here and say that everything is settled. There is a reasonably good chance that you see the show back, but it could also reasonably be canceled.

So what is with all the uncertainty at the moment? Let’s just say that it is tied to a few different things. The ratings for The Irrational season 2 were far from great. At the same time, NBC has a lot of other priorities, including a lot of shows that are a little bit more stable. You also have to remember that Found, Suits LA, Grosse Point Garden Society, and Brilliant Minds are all on the bubble. Odds are, two of these five shows (when you add The Irrational) are likely to not be coming back.

We do think there is a chance that we hear a renewal / cancellation between now and the end of this month; if not then, you can be reasonably confident in the fact that you will hear the truth before we get too deep into the month of May. After all, sweeps is a huge period for networks to make this decision, especially when there are upfront presentations and panels to be had about the upcoming season.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Irrational season 3, provided of course that we get it?

Are you feeling confident right now about the series being renewed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

