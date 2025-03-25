The Irrational season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following the season 2 finale on NBC, is there a chance that you are going to see The Irrational season 3 happen? Let’s just say there are still reasons for hope.

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off here by noting that nothing has been formally decided when it comes to the future of the Jesse L. Martin series. There is no question that murder-mystery formats are extremely popular, but is this one pulling in enough of an audience?

If there is any reason to worry about a cancellation here at the network, it is the simple fact that season 2 is down in the live ratings pretty drastically versus season 1. Are there reasons for that? Sure, with the biggest one being that a lot of season 1 aired without a lot of competition due to the industry strikes of 2023. Meanwhile, season 2 has also had a less-than-ideal lead-in with Deal or No Deal Island, which caters to an entirely different audience. If the show comes back, it is likely going to be due to its streaming performance more so than anything else.

For the time being, it is our general feeling that we are going to hear more about The Irrational between now and the middle of May — if you want to see it renewed, the biggest advice we can offer is to start recommending the series to anyone and everyone in your orbit. It certainly feels at least like the sort of thing that will help to ensure it could come back somewhere — after all, even if it is canceled on NBC, there is always a chance that Peacock or someone else then opts to pick it up. This is not the sort of situation where you can rule anything out, especially since there is a core audience behind the scenes.

