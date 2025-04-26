NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 18 video: Gibbs faces the past

As many of you may be aware at this point, NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 18 is coming to CBS on Monday night, and 100% it will be huge. How can it not, given that we are talking here about the finale? This is one of those stories where it feels like every key relationship will be tested, and for none other than Leroy Jethro Gibbs, he has to realize that there is strength in numbers. He can’t just freeze everyone around him out and then hope that he will be able to move forward and be okay.

With this message in mind, why not view a scene from this upcoming episode through this particular lens?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview in which Gibbs, Mike Franks, and Lala discuss a key meeting that the former needs to have when it comes to a key issue from the past. Can he be adequately prepared for it? Well, here is your reminder that heading into this episode, the murder of Pedro Hernandez will be front and center. This case from Gibbs’ past is likely to teach him a few things.

Above all else, though, we tend to think that this is one of those stories that is going to give you a better opportunity to learn more about how Gibbs becomes who he does, and then also why Lala means so much to him … but he also will not talk about her. It is fair to remember at the moment that she is clearly trying to help him in whatever form she possibly can … but will that actually matter?

Related – Learn even more as to what is ahead on the next NCIS: Origins episode

What are you the most eager to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 18 on CBS Monday?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to score some further updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







