Abbott Elementary – It’s Always Sunny crossover continues (video)

Following the crossover between Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia earlier this year, we come bearing great news. There is going to be a part two!

If you recall, the first part of the crossover earlier this year featured the story of some of the main characters from the point of view of Janine and the characters at the school; now, we’re going to be changing things around with the Sunny gang set to be front and center.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new promo for the Sunny portion of the crossover, which will be airing on the FXX series when it premieres on July 9. The idea here is for us to have a totally different point of view for the story, and we do also think that we are going to see a lot more of Glenn Howerton as Dennis. He appeared briefly in the first part, but scheduling conflicts made it so that there was not an opportunity for him to have a substantial story.

We really do not have a lot of huge expectations when it comes to the story ahead here; instead, we really just hope that there are going to be chances to laugh uproariously. We do tend to think that the Gang, now that they are in their natural habitat, are going to be able to be as crazy and obscene as they want. Remember that on network TV, the group was subject to a lot of different limitations.

Of course, we know that there are going to be a lot of misadventures coming beyond this; we’ll just have to wait and see what they are.

