Dancing with the Stars 34 cast: When will we learn more?

It was first days ago when we learned that Dancing with the Stars season 34 was officially greenlit over at ABC. To go along with it, we now have the first official cast member in Robert Irwin! We are more excited than ever to see what lies ahead, and there is also another big question we are left to think about here. When will we learn about everyone else stepping into the ballroom?

In the end, let’s just say that a certain amount of patience may be required here. After all, announcing Irwin so early is the exception rather than the norm.

Based on what we have seen Dancing with the Stars do in the past, we do tend to think that the remainder of the cast may not be announced until late August or early September. Of course, there are going to be a number of names referenced along the way — we have heard Dylan Efron bandied about already, and we’re sure a couple of other reality stars will be hinted at, as well. More than likely, we are going to see a mixture of these personalities, athletes, actors, and maybe one or two people who are a total surprise.

Odds are, the show itself will be back in mid-September — fingers crossed that above all else, the producers just prioritize fun. We are always going to prioritize that than just bringing back some people who are controversial in nature. The majority of the time, these people never add much to the show; the people we enjoy the most are those who don’t have a ton of dance experience and find themselves over the course of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

