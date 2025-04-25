The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6: Lawrence’s harsh reality

We do not think that it is going to come as a shock, but next week’s The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6 is going to be emotional.

So in what way are we talking about that here? Well, this is where we will say to throw the character of Commander Lawrence into the mix. This is someone who has long had to face the consequences of his actions but now, it is coming his way in a totally different manner. We are talking here about someone who now has to recognize, even if he does not want to, that his whole New Bethlehem project is all for naught. He really thought that he was going to be able to make this world better but as it turns out, that is a near impossible thing to do within Gilead. This is an awful place, and the other Commanders are not on board with some of his ideas.

Speaking now in a new interview with Collider, here is some of what Bradley Whitford had to say about where things stand for his character, and also conversations that he has had on this subject with Elisabeth Moss:

“This show, what’s great is, I remember talking about it a little bit with Lizzie and sort of realizing, “Oh, no, there’s a way to make this more complicated.” So, I think it was a horrible moment for him [realizing the truth about New Bethlehem]. A lot of shame around that for having done it again.”

One of our frustrations when it comes to this character over the years is his inability to pick a side. He has long been out for self-preservation, but there is a little bit of cowardice that goes along with that. If he does not act with the rebellion now, we tend to think he’s a goner.

What do you think we are going to see for Commander Lawrence on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6?

