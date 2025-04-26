Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 26?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, it makes sense to want more of the show as we near the end of the season.

So, is that going to happen at this point? Well, let’s just go ahead and get some of the bad news here: You are going to be waiting for a little while longer to see the sketch show back. The plan is for it to return on May 3 with an episode hosted by Quinta Brunson, and we do think that it will be incredibly fun. Not only is the Abbott Elementary star a fantastic performer, but she’s also a great writing talent and someone who will likely enter Studio 8H with plenty of ideas.

Now, to go along with Brunson’s return, why not go ahead and look a little bit more at the rest of the season? May 10 is going to mark the hosting debut of Walton Goggins, the sort of person who you really should have hosted a long time ago. The May 17 finale, meanwhile, will feature the return of Scarlett Johansson, the perfect person to take the reigns for the end of season 50. This is a multi-time host who has a big movie to promote this summer and beyond just that, also is married to Colin Jost. We tend to think that this is the perfect chance for her to get some revenge on Colin for some of those jokes earlier this season.

Rest assured that a season 51 for SNL is pretty close to a done deal — but will the remainder of the current cast still be around for it? That is what we are left to wonder about at this point.

