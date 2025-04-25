Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz, April 25?

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? We recognize that at this point, there is a lot to be excited about. There are only a few episodes left this season and in general, we tend to think that there’s a lot of chaos across the board with all of them.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we do not think there’s any reason to drag this along — let’s go ahead and share the bad news. There is no episode of the prequel tonight, as this is a one-week break in the action. This is something that a lot of Starz shows out there do for reasons that remain unclear.

The plan at present is for Raising Kanan to return on May 2 and at the center of it could be one big question: Is Raq responsible for Kanan’s death? That is something that, at the moment, we have to really think about. Kanan seems to really suspect it and by virtue of that, we do have reasons to worry about her.

If you do head over to the link here, you can see the full preview for what lies ahead — and there is going to be a lot of chaos all across the board. We do think that another character could die before the end of the season, and we’ll have to wait and see who that is. Unique is someone who could either go or fully evolve into Breeze — remember that this has been theory that has been out there ever since he seemingly came back from the dead.

