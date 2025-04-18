Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 8 return date

Following what you see tonight on Starz, why not want to learn more about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 8?

First and foremost here, let’s just start by sharing the bad news: For the first time all season, there is a new installment next week. What is going on here? Well, the only real answer we can give you here is that there is typically a week off in the middle of the season for almost every show on Starz. These are often hard to predict and because of that, we can’t be too shocked to get one here. There are three more episodes remaining after this week’s, and we tend to think that all of them are going to be crazy.

If there is one thing that we’ve seen already on Power Book III: Raising Kanan this season, it is simply that they are holding nothing back. We’ve seen a major character removed from the equation, plus the rise of Unique 2.0 and also shifting alliances. The show is inching closer and closer to the Kanan we know thanks to the original Power, even if we recognize that there is still some ways to go.

As we look towards the long-term future of the show, here is where we will remind you that there is a season 5 over at Starz. With that, you can watch with a certain measure of comfort that more is coming. Heck, you can also remember here that there is another prequel is coming in Power: Origins. Our hope here is that we are going to be hearing more news on that over the next several months, even if there is no immediate hurry. There may be a lot to get through here as we move forward.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 8?

