The Rookie season 7 episode 16 promo: Seth is back…

Next week is going to bring The Rookie season 7 episode 16 to the air — so what more can we say about it at this point?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting one thing above all others: One of the biggest foils in the series’ overall universe is now back. What sort of chaos is Seth going to bring to the office? The idea that has returned in itself is pretty shocking.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a larger preview that brings a lot of drama to the center. After all, Seth is someone who has not just lied to his colleagues, but also made a number of mistakes out in the field. He is now working with Nolan, who claims that he is going to be his “nightmare” training officer — basically, he is going to do what he can to adopt some of what Bradford has done in the field in the past. (Of course, a lot of what Tim did was for a reason, and we do wonder more about Nolan’s wider agenda.)

So is Seth going to wash out? That is, at least for now, something that you have to wonder about for at least the time being. There are only a few episodes remaining and at this point, there’s a chance he could be around for the home stretch. The title for the next episode is “The Return” and from our vantage point, it is clearly about him. If that is the case, doesn’t this signify that he could be important for everything to come?

What do you think is coming moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 16 when it airs?

How long do you think that Seth will stick around? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

