YOU season 5: Show EP on Cardi B tweets

There were a number of fun moments throughout YOU season 5 at Netflix, and a big one has to deal with one Cardi B. The rapper has been a longtime fan of the series, and she and star Penn Badgley have traded comments here and there on social media.

So with all of this in mind, absolutely it makes a great deal of sense to have Cardi being one of the people discussing Joe on the web close to the end of the road.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further YOU coverage!

So how did this little tweet-cameo come about over the final season? Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Michael Foley indicated that using Cardi B’s name was not too hard a thing to pull off:

“We figured out, if everybody’s going to be popping off, we’re like, ‘Of course, Cardi’ … We crafted those lines and then sent them on to her. We knew she was a fan. I happened to be at the same agency as her, so it was a matter of my agent getting together with her agent, and it was as easy as that.”

We’re ultimately glad that Cardi does exist within the YOU universe but above all else, that Joe Goldberg did end up getting his just desserts. This is a show where we do tend to think that this was needed — even though he was the main character, he was hardly some sort of likable force. Because of all of this, he had to meet his demise and for us personally, it was so much better to see him arrested than it would have been having him killed off. Where is the justice when it comes to that? From our vantage point, it is largely nonexistent.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on YOU right now, including Penn Badgley’s reaction to the end

What did you think about YOU season 5 as a whole?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







