Survivor 48 episode 10: How can Joe survive?

If you saw the preview for Survivor 48 episode 10 on CBS earlier this week, then you know there are reasons to be worried about Joe. He has been one of the most notable people on-screen all season and in one way or another, he’s had a great measure of control.

However, is all of that to change? Well, you can argue that is the case for many reasons. Why it may have made some sense to target David at the past Tribal Council, you have to remember the following: In doing this, Joe also lost Mary as a number at the same time. He may not know that Kyle is more loyal to Kamilla, but we do. Shauhin is not someone guaranteed to stay with him forever. Eva may be the only committed ally that he has.

For Joe to stay alive at this point in the game, we may actually be moving into an era where he really has to rely on safety above all else. He’s shown to be an immunity threat, and that could continue. Meanwhile, Eva technically has two different ways to secure immunity in between her idol and her Safety Without Power advantage. You can also argue that another idol may actually still be out there. Joe does have options at this point.

Another thing to consider? Well, the idea that someone like Shauhin could overplay his hand given that he’s such a strategist. Or, the idea that Kyle does not want to jump ship from his larger alliance at the moment. Joe does still have some options, but he is #1 on the list of people the group should take out. Eva’s a major threat as well, but she may be more vulnerable once he is gone.

Now if there is a safe move, doesn’t it have to be Mitch? He has somehow skated by the past few weeks.

What do you think is going to happen with Joe on Survivor 48 episode 10?

Do you think he will stay alive? Share in the comments, and also come back to get some other updates.

