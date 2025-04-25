Elsbeth season 2 episode 18: Michael Emerson on Crawford death

We knew entering Elsbeth season 2 episode 18 that we were going to witness the final showdown between the title character and Judge Crawford. However, at the same time, did you really expect for him to die in the way in which he did?

In what has to be one of the more tragic stories we have seen so far on the crime procedural, it was Delia who killed the judge outside the courthouse, meaning that this character has now committed this heinous crime. It also makes it hard for the judge to be brought to justice in the way in which Elsbeth wanted.

So now that it is over, what does Michael Emerson himself have to say about the part? Speaking to TV Insider, the Lost alum (and husband to star Carrie Preston) had the following to say:

I never expected it to go on for very long, but they liked the character. They liked the tension between Elsbeth and the judge. And so I ended up being in more than I had expected, but I did not expect it to go forever. I didn’t expect to become a regular character on the show, like an ongoing Moriarty to Sherlock Holmes. I thought the amount of time I spent, the character I developed, the scenes we played, I thought they felt like about the right amount to me, like a perfect meal in a way. And I was happy with the way things worked out. And it’s a good, shocking surprise ending, I think.

Do we think that this show is going to have more longstanding villains at some point? Sure, but they don’t all have to be around longer than a season. This is, after all, still very much a procedural. By virtue of that, you are going to see characters who have a defined beginning, middle, and end.

