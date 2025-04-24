Elsbeth season 2 episode 19 spoilers: The last before finale

We recognize that Elsbeth season 2 episode 19 is coming to CBS next week and of course, this one will be bigger than most!

After all, how do we know that? Well, we are seemingly getting to the other side of the Michael Emerson arc, and with that we tend to think that there are all sorts of possibilities out there. To go along with this, we also know that there are only two more episodes in general this season. Whatever happens over the course of “I’ve Got a Little List” will set the stage for the finale, which is going to feature a ton of great guest stars who have turned up across the first two seasons.

Want to learn more now about what is to come? Well, we suggest then that you check out the Elsbeth season 2 episode 19 synopsis below:

“I’ve Got a Little List” – While investigating what appears to be a random shooting, Elsbeth meets Rod (Billy Magnussen), an entitled playboy working through his bucket list of thrills, which may include murder. In the end, Elsbeth’s efforts to catch the killer land her in serious legal trouble, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, May 1 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this going to be the story where the title character finally goes too far? Well, you can certainly argue that this is the case, but then again, what would the rest of the show be? We do think that rather than worrying about the future’s future, the more interesting question is how she escapes this dilemma in the first place.

