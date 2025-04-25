Top Chef season 22 episode 8 spoilers: Restaurant Wars

Following the big pizza challenge tonight, do you want to know what’s ahead on Top Chef season 22 episode 8?

Well, first and foremost, it is sad to see Henry go at this point — however, at the same time, it is clear what his undoing was. He did not technically make pizza and because of that, he had a much harder hill to climb. Moving forward, things are only going to get so much harder and there is one simple reason for that: Restaurant Wars is here.

If you are a longtime Top Chef viewer, then you know how important a part of the show this is. It is one of the most grueling challenges you get since there are so many moving parts. First and foremost, you need an idea for your restaurant that makes a certain element of sense. Beyond that, you need to have really good dishes that you can consistently make. You also need to know how to delegate and not get incredibly in the weeds. Basically, it is a month’s work of work within a super-compressed amount of time.

One other thing that we’re excited for about this part of the competition? That almost anything can happen at any given point. Remember that we’ve seen legendary contestants — even Kristen — be told to pack their knives after this part of the show. Tristen has to be the consensus favorite at this point due in part to how many challenges that he’s won, but that does not mean much at this point.

The good news for everyone at this point is that Last Chance Kitchen is still out there, and that all of these people do at least have that much of a safety net. Of course, it is always 100% better if you can avoid that to the best of their ability.

