Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 5: Coop’s next move

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 5. What lies ahead? Well, let’s just say that there is quite a bit to be excited about at present, mostly because of the game-changing nature of episode 4.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that Coop now has a partner-of-sorts here in Elena, someone who has her own contacts through all of the housekeepers in the area. The two have a sense of what belongings people have, and that may allow Jon Hamm’s character to keep things going for a while. With that being said, you can still argue that this is an extremely reckless operation and because of that, there is a good chance that the chaos is going to be front and center for a little while.

Below, you can check out the full Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Coop and Elena sell a stolen painting. Barney tries to hide his financial struggles from his in-laws. Coop makes a discovery at Sam’s home.

We do tend to think that episode 4 was an opportunity to see a softer side with Coop reflecting more on his past and what he missed. Is his current situation making him more aware of everything that he missed? In theory sure. Yet, at the same time it does also leave him on a little bit more of a knife’s edge than he would be otherwise. This is someone who could be arrested at any moment, and it comes just as almost every part of his life becomes harder to navigate. Take his relationship to being a father, or whatever is going on with him and Sam.

