Yellowjackets season 3 finale ratings boost season 4 renewal case

At the time of this writing, we know that there is still no official Yellowjackets season 4 renewal over at Showtime. With that, we come with a big question: What is everyone even waiting for at this point? We have known for a while that the third season was popular; now, the finale ratings have proven that and then some.

According to a new report from Variety, the total viewership from season 3 finale has amassed more than three million viewers within the first seven days. That is a 19% improvement on the season 2 finale and just with that in mind, the powers-that-be clearly have something to celebrate. The show continues to build its audience and in general, we do tend to think that the third season was a substantial improvement from what we saw in season 2.

So now that we’ve said all of this, let’s get back to the question of Showtime. Why wait to get some more news out there? Well, we honestly think it probably just comes down to some business-related stuff and news should be out sooner rather than later. This is one of the network’s most-successful series and we’ve heard the producers say in the past that they would like to keep it going for five seasons total.

For us personally, the biggest reason for a renewal sooner rather than later is actually quite simple: The earlier you get this news out there, the more likely it is that you end up getting the show back in the relatively near future. We don’t think that anyone out there wants there to be the same sort of super-long wait we had between seasons 2 and 3, which was caused in part by industry strikes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

