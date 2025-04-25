The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: More on Janine’s ending

We know that entering the rest of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, there is a chance for some really emotional stuff. We’ve also really prepared ourselves for the possibility of some major deaths.

Is there a chance that Janine could be killed before the end of the show? That is obviously not something that we want, but we are prepared for anything. We would love nothing more than Janine, June, and so many other characters in Gilead to eventually escape for some sort of better future. However, we are also aware of the chance that one or both of them could give their lives for the sake of others.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

While we know that Madeline Brewer can’t quite give away the end of her story, she is at least happy to discuss it in general terms. Speaking to The Cut about saying goodbye to this series, here is some of what the actress had to say:

I had enough time between seasons to prepare myself for the goodbye. But Janine doesn’t end with much fanfare; she ends in a quietly beautiful way, to the point where you can kind of just imagine what her life might be like. It’s such a cyclical thing, starting the show in 2016 and finishing the show in early 2025. I’m ready to leave this world and take everything it’s taught me.

We suppose that in theory here, you can argue that Janine could continue into The Testaments — but is that needed? We tend to think it is best to focus on the series as its own separate thing, and then worry about the sequel whenever it does end up coming out.

Related – See some of the latest teases on The Handmaid’s Tale right now courtesy of Bradley Whitford

How do you think that Janine’s story is going to end on The Handmaid’s Tale this season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







