Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue: An April 2025 update

At some point before the end of April, are we going to hear a little bit more about the Blue Bloods spin-off in Boston Blue?

Obviously, this show may be one of the more intriguing and anticipated of the 2025 fall season, and for good reason. First and foremost, this is the recently-revealed show that is going to feature Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, one where he is heading over to Boston. While there, it is him who encounters a new family of police officers, allowing for the show to be somewhat of a flip on the original.

Do we have hope that this is the sort of show that lasts for a long period of time? In theory sure. However, at the same time, how can you say anything for sure? We do tend to think that over the next few weeks, you could learn something more about the rest of the cast for the show — as well as whether or not anyone else from the Blue Bloods world will be a part of it eventually. Our hope is that we will see at least occasional appearances from other people in his family, or at the very least Danny’s two sons.

Also, there is still one other question we have to wonder here: Why in the world is Danny leaving the Big Apple at all? It is hard to imagine him wanting to leave his whole family behind, even if they are hardly that far away all things considered. Let’s just hope that we could figure that out at some point in the relatively near future in a way that clues in a lot of the public.

What are you hoping to see when it comes to the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue?

