Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue: Donnie Wahlberg’s first comment

Yesterday, the surprising news first arrived that there is a Blue Bloods spin-off coming in Boston Blue starring Donnie Wahlberg as Danny. Did we think that there was a good chance this would happen? Without a doubt! The surprise comes mostly in the timing of it, as we certainly did not think that this was going to be something that we had a chance to see so soon. The earliest the show could be back is at some point in the fall.

First thing to remind you is that Boston Blue is currently the working title for the show and it could change; however, we’d be personally surprised if it does given that it suits the franchise so well. Here is how CBS is describing it: “In BOSTON BLUE, a universe expansion of the long-running top drama BLUE BLOODS, Wahlberg will reprise his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan as he takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.”

We’ve known for 24 hours that Donnie would be reprising his role but today, we finally have the first public comments from the actor, who will also be an executive producer. In a post on his Instagram Stories, he kept his message brief over than saying “See you soon.” with an expression of gratitude.

Will other former cast members appear?

At some point, we do tend to think that it is going to happen. However, we do also believe that the producers are going to be careful here. You want the show to appeal to both old and new fans alike, so it’s tricky to lean too much on Blue Bloods. We 100% want to see Baez, and it feels like the room is there to feature other members of the Reagan family here and there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

