The Studio season 1: EP on Bill Hader – Jonestown HBO project

In what is a wonderful case of art imitating life on The Studio, it looks like a project revolving around Jonestown is happening! However, this is not the same one that Matt was discussing with Martin Scorsese over on the Apple TV+ series.

For those who have not heard the initial Variety report, Barry alum Bill Hader is working with HBO to co-write and direct a Jim Jones series. Did The Studio have advance knowledge of this? Probably not, but they were likely aware that this was the sort of buzzy project that industry would want to look at eventually.

So what does the team behind The Studio think about all of this? Well, speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Peter Huyck had to say about it:

“The funny thing is, I’ve known [Hader] through the years, but he’s very close with Seth and Evan [Goldberg, series co-creator and executive producer], and he obviously has been developing this for a very long time, so he must have tuned in to watch The Studio and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, everyone’s going to think I’m in on the joke or that this is a new thing.’ It’s just so funny the timing of it.

“My favorite part was, I think in the Variety article, it literally states like Martin Scorsese is not involved in this nor is Steve Buscemi … That was a peak moment.”

We more than recognize that this project is going to be the subject of jokes for a little while and honestly, we tend to think that most people are probably okay with it. By the time a Jonestown show actually premieres, everything from The Studio is going to be so far in the rear view mirror. Also, we tend to think that anything with Bill Hader is going to be great.

