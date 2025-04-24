Royal Pains revival with Mark Feuerstein in the works at NBC

NBC has already given the Suits franchise another go in the form of Suits LA — so is there a chance Royal Pains also returns?

According to a new report right now from Deadline, the network is developing a revival of the one-time USA medical dramedy, with original star Mark Feuerstein set to be both a star and also executive producer. Some of the original creative team is also set, including executive producers Andrew Lenchewski and Michael Rauch.

As of right now, there are no other stars from the original Royal Pains set to appear but for us personally, we do still hope that some will turn up. The original show was successful due in part to its blue-sky tone, but then also its larger cast. Hank is the lead, but then you also have people like Evan and Divya. Also, Jeremiah Sacani was awesome in just about every scene he was a part of.

If there is a reason for questioning as to why NBC would do this, it’s rather simple: The original show was never an enormous smash hit on the cable network; yet, it was solid, and it still has a streaming audience. To go along with all of this, Suits LA has not turned out to be an enormous hit, at least in terms of live numbers — then again, the mistake there may have been doing a separate spin-off as opposed to continuing a story with familiar faces. Gabriel Macht has returned for a few episodes as Harvey Specter, but the show is not exactly his story.

It may be some time before this reboot happens or doesn’t; for us personally, we tend to think it would make the most sense if it was to happen as a summer show to bridge the gap between the traditional TV season.

