YOU season 5: Why no John Stamos, Dr. Nicky appearance?

We knew entering YOU season 5 on Netflix that there were a lot of loose ends to be tied up, and we could see some cameos. However, not every person was going to be back who we wanted to see.

As we have discussed previously, there was no Jenna Ortega cameo over the course of these episodes, despite a real hope for the Wednesday star to show up. (Unfortunately, she was off filming her own show at around the same time.)

Now, here is the question that we are desperate to know more about: Why did we not see John Stamos back as Dr. Nicky? Unlike with Ortega’s Ellie, there was actually a sensible reason to have him turn up, even briefly. This is the man falsely accused of Beck’s murder and presumably, he would have been a free man at the end of the series. You could also argue that there could have been something more with Louise or her friends involving him. Also, his son Clayton was killed during the season!

So why didn’t it happen? Speaking to TVLine, co-showrunner Michael Foley seems to suggest that it was really just about the right story not coming together here:

“There was some talk about getting him back … It was just a question of how he sort of fit into the story. There was consideration of it, yes.”

Ultimately, this is the one returning cameo that feels like somewhat of a missed opportunity, as it would have been nice to see some sort of appearance from Nicky. Was he the most ethical therapist in the world? Hardly, but he did not kill Beck. It would have been interesting to see what would have happened with his life after the fact.

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

