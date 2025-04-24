YOU series finale: Did Joe Goldberg die?

Entering the fifth and final season of YOU on Netflix, we really had one question stand out above all others: Would Joe Goldberg survive? This is a character who did unspeakable things to a number of women over the course of time and yet somehow, he constantly found a way out of it. It was for this very reason that we wanted to see a measure of true comeuppance before the series officially wrapped up.

Of course, what said comeuppance looks like depends on the person — for us, let’s just say that the cast and crew offered something that felt pretty darn perfect.

Throughout much of the final episodes, Joe ended up being on the run and more vulnerable than ever — after all, Kate Lockwood divorced him and it turned out that Bronte was actually Louise, a former pupil of Beck’s who grew fascinated by her story and wanted to ensure that justice was served. However, over time she developed her own infatuation with Joe and wanted to believe some of his stories.

It was ultimately Bronte / Louise who did take Joe down, but doing so was not easy. It took first and foremost both Kate and Marienne each coming to her to get her to see the light; from there, she still took her time and had to orchestrate a plan to really ensure that she had evidence that he would go to prison for good. He did actually survive a violent and contentious showdown in the woods, and Louise is lucky that she did as well — after all, it felt for a little bit like it was far from guaranteed.

Once Joe was finally in handcuffs, more and more of his true crimes came to light. In the end, he met the fact that was long ordained for him: Spending the rest of his days alone in a box, receiving constant letters from people claiming they understand him. Joe remained delusional to the very end, and for everyone on the outside, healing is a possibility for the very first time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

