Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 4: After the exit

Want to learn more about what is ahead on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 4? Well, a lot of things are different. After all, remember for a moment that Jet is now gone from the team, and we have to wait and see if she ever comes back. Meanwhile, Stabler and his family found themselves front and center for a near-death experience, which does also raise some more questions as to how they are doing.

Ultimately, let’s just say that entering next week’s installment, the Camorra story is going to be front and center because it has to be.

Below, you can see the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Stabler works with Isabella to reveal who is behind the Camorra before there’s an all-out war; Reyes goes undercover with Los Santos as they seek revenge.

Of course, Stabler’s team will be different with Jet gone, but we do think that he has enough manpower in order to achieve results. We do tend to think that Isabella represents something else interesting on the show right now, mostly because she serves as a window into some of Elliot’s time in Italy. That is something that we have not had too many opportunities to see so far since the show began.

Given that Organized Crime is on Peacock now as opposed to NBC, we do tend to think that the story is going to remain as crazy and intense as humanly possible. Also, why would we want anything different? The best-case scenario here is that the writers keep coming up with stories that leave us wondering whether or not the producers can up the ante once again.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

