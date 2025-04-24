Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? Season 2 hopes

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? Following the end of last week’s stories, we certainly understand wanting more of the series.

So are we about to get it? Well, this is where we should go ahead and get at least some of the bad news out there, starting with the fact that there is no installment of the Kathy Bates series tonight. What’s the reason for that? Well, last week was the season 1 finale and because of that, we are stuck now in an incredibly long wait until whenever the next season premieres.

Of course, we would love nothing more than to have an exact premiere date sooner rather than later. Luckily, we do tend to think that more news will be coming about that shortly. Our general sentiment is that come next month at the upfronts, we are going to learn where the show lies on the CBS fall schedule. After that, an exact premiere date could be revealed over the course of the summer. This will give us a chance to really sit back and speculate further about the next chapter of Matty’s life.

As of right now, it is fair to say that the character is in a pretty unusual spot. After all, it still remains to be seen what Olympia is going to tell her regarding Julian and the documents. Meanwhile, she has the sudden emergence of Alfie’s apparent father to deal with. We do tend to think that over the course of the season 2 premiere, some answers will become clear on all of this — and who knows? There is a good chance that we are going to learn more about some exciting new storylines at the same exact time.

