Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC, April 24, 2025?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC? We understand that after what we saw last week, it may sense to want something more soon.

After all, when you are feeling a tremendous sense of grief, it does make a lot of sense to want to be back with your family — even if you are talking about a TV family in this sense. We all just lost Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and that is a hard pill to swallow. While we did think that the first responder drama would need to kill off a major character eventually, why did it have to be him? There are a lot of questions we are going to be left to think about here for some time.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some of the bad news: There is no 9-1-1 on the air tonight and beyond just that, there is not even an installment for the next season 8 episode as of yet. The promo last week did signal what the story will be largely about, though: Bobby’s funeral. We know that it will be a huge outdoor event, and one that is likely set to be emotional in a number of different ways. How it can it not be, when you consider who we are talking about here?

Beyond just the funeral itself, we do think that a lot of characters are going to struggle mightily with the idea of how exactly they move forward. In particular, you can especially say this in regards to Chimney. This is someone who survived because Bobby did not use the cure on himself — he wanted him to move forward and live, but what does that look like? It is really a hard thing to answer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

