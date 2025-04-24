Is Doctor Odyssey new tonight on ABC, April 24, 2025?

Is Doctor Odyssey new tonight on ABC? We wouldn’t blame anyone who wants more of this super-crazy show and soon. Unfortunately, that does not mean that we are about to get it!

After all, tonight marks the NFL draft and because of that, there are a handful of major network shows that are steering clear … and that includes the cruise-ship drama. It is one of those series that needs just about every viewer that it can and because of that, weeks like tonight are necessary breaks. The plan is for it to luckily return sooner rather than later on May 1, and with a story titled “Double-Booked.”

So what is the story going to be moving forward here? Well, let’s just go ahead and check out the full Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 16 synopsis below:

Mayhem ensues on The Odyssey when high-profile book tours for trad wives and sex-positive groups are double-booked. As tensions rise, Max, Avery and Tristan provide medical attention to both VIP authors.

For those who are not currently aware, there are three more episodes this season and with that, we like to think they are all going to be important on some level. There may not be any guarantee that we are going to see stories linked to each other at all, but we hope so. After all, we would love for the show to build towards something big, including if there is a larger twist about the Odyssey that is not quite aware. Maybe it is Ryan Murphy’s reputation but no matter the reasoning, this show has some out there thinking big-picture in a way that rivals almost Grotesquerie, another one of his shows that we’re also waiting to see if it is coming back.

