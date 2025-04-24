The Conners series finale: EP on Dan breaking fourth wall

We knew that the events of The Conners series finale were going to be emotional, but how could we anticipate that final scene with Dan?

After all, this sitcom has in some ways lived within its own universe through much of its run, despite also striving to be one of the most relatable shows out there to working-class Americans. We know that this is a series that has broken the fourth wall here and there, but never more notably than seeing John Goodman’s character say “goodnight” to the audience. It was simply and yet, pretty darn powerful.

What may be interesting about this moment to a lot of people out there is that technically, it was not scripted to be this way at all. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Dave Caplan had to say:

It was John’s suggestion that he thank the audience like that, and it felt so authentic and honest. It felt like an anti-sitcom episode, and we ended up really liking that.

Honestly, it did feel really perfect, especially since a lot of The Conners in a way ended up revolving around Dan’s journey to finding happiness again. The series began with Roseanne’s death and over the final season, Dan tried to find the right form of closure. He only managed to receive $700 in a settlement at the end, and that at least allowed him to have a further sense of peace. Yet, it was a far fry from what we had with the lottery storyline from the original show, one that the producers clearly were eager to reverse.

We are sad to see the series go at this point and yet, who is to say that we are actually at the end? You never quite know what the future could hold…

