Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, April 24, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, and to go along with that, is there anything more we can also say regarding SVU?

Well, we know at this point that we are getting into the home stretch of the season and with that in mind, does it make sense to get new installments every week? In theory sure, but that does not mean it is going to happen … and that also does lead to us sharing some of the bad news right now. There are no new episodes for either show tonight, though there is still a small silver lining. After all, you will see both of them return before too long! Come May 1, both of these series are going to be back in order to enter the final run of three episodes each. Expect a lot of drama and in the end, some huge reveals and possible cliffhangers. Sure, there may not be an official renewal yet for either show, but it feels like a foregone conclusion.

So is there anything more that we can say about the next episodes? Let’s just keep it simple for now, and share details via the attached synopses…

Law & Order season 24 episode 20, “Sins of the Father” – When a car mechanic is murdered execution-style, Shaw and Riley suspect his job was a cover for more sinister talents; as the trail gets underway for the arrested suspect, Baxter, Price and Maroun are faced with who should answer for the crime.

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 20, “Shock Collar” – When a car with a young girl in the backseat is stolen, the SVU investigates whether it was a crime of opportunity or a targeted abduction.

We can’t speak to whether or not these episodes are going to connect at all to the finales; yet, we do think that the writers were at least thinking about this at the time that they put them together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

