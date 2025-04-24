Wednesday season 2: Will another trailer surface before premiere?

If you missed the huge news on Tuesday, Wednesday season 2 is actually coming to Netflix sooner than initially expected! The Jenna Ortega series will return with the first chunk of episodes in August, with the second part then coming a few weeks later in September. The split-season rollout makes sense from a financial point of view for the company; also, it does keep the show in the conversation longer, and we do tend to think that is important.

Speaking of conversations here, it is clear that the folks at the streamer did a smart thing in giving us a teaser trailer to go along with the premiere date news. Yet, it really did not give us too much insight on the overall story. Is that going to change at some point?

Well, at least from where we stand, let’s just say that there is a reasonable chance that this ends up being the case. We would personally be surprised in the event that Netflix did not put something else out in late June or July that offers a much better sense of what is coming up, including one that shows more of how both Wednesday and Enid are adjusting to their next chapter at school. There are going to be new faces but beyond just that, another gruesome mystery that needs to be uncovered.

One other thing that we’re honestly curious about entering the second season here is rather simple: Is Netflix already thinking in some measure about a season 3? You can argue that it would make a lot of sense for them to do so, and for a number of different reasons. After all, you probably do not want another extremely long wait between seasons like what we got this time.

Do you think that we are going to get another Wednesday season 2 trailer before the premiere?

