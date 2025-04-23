Prime Target season 2 renewal: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more news on a Prime Target season 2 renewal between now and the end of April?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off here by noting that the Apple TV+ series certainly did end its first season in a way that will leave a lot of people eager for more … and how could it not? Ed was in so much danger even still, and it was almost like the producers were daring the powers-that-be to bring the show back for more.

So, is this going to happen? There is a chance we will hear about a renewal or cancellation soon, but we don’t tend to think it will happen just yet. Instead, we tend to think that May or June are more viable options when it comes to a big reveal coming, as that will give Apple even more time to look at some of the overall numbers. We do tend to think that the first season was reasonably successful insofar as some of the numbers go, as it benefited highly from being out around the same time as Severance season 2. Isn’t that the sort of thing that would help every show out there?

In general, our hope here is that Prime Target is the underdog that keeps going and with that, it manages to eventually come back on the air at some point in the summer or fall of next year. Of course we’d love to see it back before then, but we are trying to be somewhat realistic here. It does take a lot of time for shows like this to film and go through post-production.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Prime Target season 2?

Do you think that the show will actually be renewed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other updates.

