Slow Horses season 5 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now getting closer and closer to the end of April, is there some more news on the horizon all about Slow Horses season 5?

Well, first and foremost, we know that the series is coming to Apple TV+ at some point this summer. That much has already been confirmed and with that, we can shift the questioning over to the following here for a moment: When in the summer are we talking about? We recognize that at this point, it is not coming out until June — there’s the summer part of it, but Apple also wants it to be eligible for the 2026 Emmys.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Given that last season premiered in September, is it fair to think we could be waiting that long again? Maybe in theory, but we tend to think that August could be more in play here. After all, remember that this season has been done filming for a rather long time and with that in mind, Apple just has to figure out where it lies in the schedule.

Ultimately, we just think that at this point, it would make sense for the streaming service to try and take advantage of what feels like a somewhat softer schedule in the summer. After all, remember that HBO may not have a huge hit on in a while and after Squid Game, what else is Netflix looking to do in some of those months? There is something that you do have to wonder with that as well. We just hope that we can get back to Slough House soon, and also see the full adaptation of the classic Mick Herron book London Rules.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Slow Horses now, including what more is slated to be coming up soon

What are you most eager to see moving into Slow Horses season 5, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







