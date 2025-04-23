Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC, April 23, 2025?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? Be certainly would not blame anyone who wants more of the comedy and soon. Unfortunately, that does not mean that we are actually going to get it!

With everything that we have said already in mind here, this is where we do have to get more into the regrettable news: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there will not be any one within the relatively near future. Last week marked the season 4 finale and while the good news is that a season 5 has already been greenlit, there is not a specific premiere date for it — or at least not yet.

Now that we’ve mapped all of that out, let’s have a little bit of a talk about the future here, shall we? We do tend to think that Abbott Elementary is going to be coming back either in late September or early October, mainly because that is what we have been educated to see the majority of the time. We also do not think that there are going to be any significant change to the format of the story — each person in the main ensemble is going to get their opportunities to be in the sun.

So as we do move forward now, our general thinking is that come this summer, an exact premiere date is going to be announced — and who knows? Maybe we will learn some sort of casting news in either August or September. thanks to its cultural relevance and its awards acclaim, this is a show that has already proven itself capable of getting big names on board on a few different occasions.

