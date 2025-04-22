Wednesday season 2 teaser coming soon — but when?

For everyone out there excited to see Wednesday season 2 at Netflix, let’s just say that some footage may arrive sooner rather than later!

After all, today the folks at the streaming service officially announced on Twitter that a new teaser for the Jenna Ortega series will be coming tomorrow; not only that, they shared a poster noting that “the wait has been torture.” That is almost certainly a reference to the fact that the first season streamed years ago; since that time, Ortega has become an even bigger star and there have also been multiple industry strikes.

As for what you can expect from the big teaser reveal, let us just start off here by noting that we would not expect anything longer than a minute, at least when it comes to new footage. We already know that the second season will premiere before the end of the year; there could be an exact date released and if not, at the very least an approximate window.

Make no mistake that Netflix will 100% give Wednesday the biggest promotional tour that they possibly can, and for good reason. There are some important things to remember here! The first season proved itself to be one of the biggest hits in their history and with that, you have to figure out a way to make it even bigger and better now. Ortega has already noted that the story is going to be darker this go-around, and we know there are a number of additions including Lady Gaga, who is going to be around in some sort of super-mysterious role.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see at this point when it comes to Wednesday season 2?

When do you think that the show is actually going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

