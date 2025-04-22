The Equalizer spin-off not moving forward at CBS

Just a mere matter of days after The Equalizer gave us a backdoor pilot at CBS, we have now learned of its ultimate fate.

According to a new report from Deadline, the prospective series starring Bosch: Legacy actor Titus Welliver is not going to get a series order. From our vantage point, we did anticipate it for a few different reasons. First and foremost, the original Queen Latifah show does come from an outside studio and because of that, it may not have been the biggest priority. Meanwhile, the CBS roster is rather stacked already, even with two different FBI shows canceled and with the fate of The Equalizer itself still unclear. We do think that a season 6 is still possible, but it could be the final one. (The network has already picked up two other spin-offs, a continuation of Blue Bloods titled Boston Blue and also Sheriff Country, the long-awaited offshoot for Fire Country.)

The biggest amount of sadness that we have at the moment is that we wanted to see Welliver go from Harry Bosch directly to another show with action elements; luckily, we do know that he is still going to reprise that role on the upcoming Renee Ballard spin-off. It won’t be a full-time gig, but it is at least something.

Is it possible someone else picks the show up?

In theory, you can argue that NBC will consider it, mostly given the fact that they and Universal Television (the studio for the spin-off) share a parent company. Also, the ratings for The Equalizer itself are pretty great! However, there is no real way in which NBC will know that all the viewers from this show will navigate then over to the other.

