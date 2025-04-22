CBS orders Einstein, starring Criminal Minds’ Matthew Gray Gubler

We’ve learned already that Matthew Gray Gubler will be appearing again on Criminal Minds: Evolution as Spencer Reid. Now, we have some other news worth celebrating today!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the folks at CBS are officially picking up Einstein, a brand-new show slated to air during the 2025-26 TV season. This marks the first starring role for Gubler since departing Criminal Minds — ever since, he has been immersed more in the literary world. This is a series that has reportedly tested extremely well and with that in mind, the potential for it to last for several more seasons here feels pretty darn high, no?

If you want to learn a little bit more about the show now, here is how the logline describes it for the time being:

Brilliant but directionless, the great grandson of Albert Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.

One other thing that makes us excited here is the presence of Monk alum Andy Breckman behind the scenes. This is someone who knows really well how to tell procedural stories that still have a really fun edge to them. This show honestly feels like a perfect fit to go alongside Elsbeth, as they could be fairly similar in both style and tone. Also, this is a genre that is tried-and-true, and attract viewers from almost every demographic. It is easy to see why the network would want to bring Einstein on board.

As for when exactly you can expect to see Criminal Minds: Evolution return, it looks to be next month. Gubler will appear there in at least one episode.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

