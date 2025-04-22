The Conners season 7: Did EP reach out to George Clooney?

We do tend to think that entering The Conners season 7, the producers behind the scenes likely had many people they wanted to bring back.

So, where should we start off here? Let’s just make the following pretty clear: There were only six episodes. Because of that, there was not a lot of room to book people! Also, there are some other people who may not have wanted to come back for a number of different reasons. One of them is Johnny Galecki, who has not acted in series television for the past few years. Another one, apparently, was George Clooney, who was a part of the early days of Roseanne prior to him being an A-list star.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Bruce Helford noted (perhaps in jest) that there were some communications between the show and Clooney about a comeback:

“We did reach out to him numerous times … and he said, ‘You know that I would, but if I do it for you guys, I gotta do it for everybody I’ve ever worked with who has a TV show because it would be wrong for me not to,’ so that was his out on that.”

For the record, we do not think that the producers ever seriously thought that they would be getting Clooney on board the show and even if they did, what would he ultimately do? We do tend to think that it would have been just a tiny cameo anyway.

There are only a couple of episodes left of the series and by virtue of that, let’s just hope that each one of them brings a couple of really fun things to the table.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next episode of The Conners right now

Who did you want to see be a part of The Conners season 7 leading up to the premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







