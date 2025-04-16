The Conners season 7 episode 5: Last before finale

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a great chance to see The Conners season 7 episode 5 — what more can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth pointing out that unfortunately, the series finale is around the corner and there are only two more stories left. Time flies on a six-episode season, especially one where a lot of the plotlines are so linked to each other. This entire arc has revolved around the pharmaceutical case and by virtue of that alone, we cannot be super-shocked that we are seeing it in the spotlight again here now.

Want to learn more on what is to come here? Then go ahead and check out the full The Conners season 7 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what is to come:

Ahead of the deposition, Dan gets support from Jackie, Becky and Darlene. Mark is presented with an opportunity which leads to a major life decision. Meanwhile, Becky and Tyler consider the next step in their relationship – joint finances.

No matter what transpires here, it feels like almost a sure thing that it ends up becoming a key storyline moving into the finale. As a matter of fact, it would almost feel insane if that was not the case. If you are the writers, we tend to think that the goal there is going to be offering up some form of closure to almost everyone in the cast. Remember that for a number of people here, you really do have decades’ worth of material you want to resolve. Doing that is so much easier said than done, but we hope for a mixture of heartfelt content and of course, reasons for all of us to laugh at the same time. We do tend to think both of these things are important.

